İHD’s Keskin: Fate of forcibly disappeared 264 people undetermined in Turkey

“The fate of 264 people out of 472 people known to have been forcibly disappeared throughout the 1990s could not be determined,” said Eren Keskin, the chair of the Human Rights Association (İHD).

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency on Thursday, Keskin also noted that the remains of 208 people have been found after lengthy and painful processes and The investigation into the files of over 200 people is still ongoing.

Keskin stated that around 40 files were dismissed by saying that they have reached the time limit given for the investigation. More than 70 applications have been made to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) regarding 129 of 344 people who have been forcibly disappeared. Some 55 cases involving 103 persons have been recorded as “infringement” or “unacceptable” while others are being investigated.

Almost 500 people disappeared throughout the 1990s, while they were under the custody of Turkish police or security forces. Their families are asking for justice every Saturday in İstanbul and Diyarbakır.

Keskin said that a country, in which disappearance under custody is a state policy, cannot put a time limit for such cases to assure them to be investigated properly until the justice is reached.

The 1990s were the times when most of these disappearances in custody occurred. Thousands of villages were burned by the Turkish security forces and people were forced to migrate. Many people disappeared after being taken into custody. Those who are said to be responsible for all these crimes are actually benefiting from impunity, and in fact some were rewarded and even promoted.

The “Saturday Mothers” have been meeting every Saturday in Galatasaray square in İstanbul to remind the successive governments that they are not going away until justice is delivered.

