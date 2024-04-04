IHD calls for improved workplace safety in aftermath of tragic fire

In the aftermath of a tragic fire at a nightclub in Istanbul on Tuesday in which 29 workers died, the Human Rights Association (IHD) has called for improving workplace safety, the Bianet news website reported.

The fire, which started during renovations to a nightclub on the basement floors of a 16-story residential building in Beşiktaş’s Gayrettepe neighborhood, was extinguished by firefighters hours after it broke out. İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who rushed to the scene, said there was no record of a permit requested from the municipality to carry out the renovation and that it was apparently done illegally.

The IHD has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and demanded accountability for anyone involved in the workers’ deaths. “According to media reports, the nightclub had only one exit and lacked emergency exits, and the renovation was conducted unlawfully. We believe there is gross negligence on the part of the nightclub owners,” the IHD said.

The fire and high death toll sparked outrage among labor rights organizations and other civil society organizations.

The Confederation of Progressive Unions of Turkey (DİSK) said the incident was an atrocity and a result of lax safety measures. DİSK representatives they would follow the legal proceedings and fight to improve occupational safety standards in Turkey.

Worker have been suffering from lax work safety standards for decades in Turkey, where workplace accidents are nearly a daily occurrence. The Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG) reported nearly 2,000 work-related deaths in 2023.