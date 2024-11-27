Human rights groups voice concern over forced deportations to reduce Turkey’s Syrian population

The number of Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey has dropped below three million for the first time in nearly seven years, sparking concern among human rights organizations that forced deportations are driving the decrease, the BBC Turkish service reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Nov. 20 that updated residency checks revealed the Syrian population in Turkey had fallen to 2,935,742. This marks a sharp decline from the 2021 peak of 3,737,369, according to migration data.

Human rights organizations argue the reduction is not solely due to voluntary returns or irregular migration to Europe, as the Turkish government claims, but also widespread forced deportations. “Deportation practices disguised as voluntary returns have become a common tactic,” said one rights advocate speaking to BBC Turkish Service, adding that such actions violate international law.

Yerlikaya said that between 2016 and 2024, 729,761 Syrians returned to northern Syria, including 114,083 in 2024 alone. Much of that area was previously secured through Turkish military operations. The government describes the process as “voluntary, safe and dignified,” emphasizing compliance with international standards.

However, civil society groups challenge these assertions, alleging that Syrians are coerced into returning or deported under duress. They warn that such measures could force individuals into dangerous circumstances, increasing the risk of irregular reentry into Turkey. The recent dismissal and arrest of a brigadier general for alleged involvement in human smuggling at the Syrian border has further fueled these concerns.

A recent investigation by Lighthouse Reports and multiple media outlets revealed that Syrians and Afghans in Turkey face detention, abuse and deportation at facilities funded by the European Union. The EU has invested nearly 1 billion euros in migration control projects in Turkey since 2014, including 213 million euros for constructing and maintaining repatriation centers.

These centers for refugees have been criticized for overcrowding, unsanitary environments and systematic abuse. Refugees report being coerced into signing documents falsely declaring their “voluntary” return. Testimonies include accounts of beatings, detainment in refrigerated rooms and confiscation of belongings.

Turkey operates 32 repatriation centers with a capacity of nearly 20,000 individuals. Despite EU claims that funding improves conditions, refugees often lack access to essential supplies, legal representation or contact with family.

The EU-Turkey migration deal of 2016 positioned Turkey as a buffer zone for Europe, allowing the EU to offload some of its migration challenges. Critics argue this system enables human rights violations while EU officials turn a blind eye. As Turkey continues deportations, the role of EU funding in facilitating these actions remains under intense scrutiny.