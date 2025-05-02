HRW urges Turkey to halt deportation of Turkmen activists at risk of torture, unfair trial

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Turkish authorities to immediately halt the deportation of two Turkmen activists detained in northern Turkey, warning that they face a serious risk of torture, enforced disappearance and arbitrary imprisonment if returned to Turkmenistan.

Alisher Sakhatov, 39, and Abdulla Orusov, 31, were detained by migration authorities in the city of Sinop on April 28 and later transferred to the Çankırı deportation center in Ankara.

Both men are known critics of the Turkmen government and had been seeking international protection in Turkey at the time of their detention.

“Turkmenistan tolerates no public criticism and does not spare those who openly criticize the government and its policies,” Rachel Denber, deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said. “Sakhatov and Orusov face a serious risk of persecution, torture, an unfair trial, and enforced disappearance if they are sent back to Turkmenistan. Turkey should not send them anywhere they could face ill-treatment and should immediately release them.”

Sakhatov and Orusov have been operating independent YouTube channels, “Erkin Garaýyş” and “Abdulla,” respectively, where they criticized the Turkmen government’s refusal to renew passports through consular services abroad and other violations of freedom of movement, lack of support for Turkmen migrants abroad, the authorities’ suppression of free speech and abuses by Turkmenistan’s Ministry for National Security and law enforcement agencies. Sakhatov’s platform had about 5,000 subscribers.

Turkmenistan is one of the world’s most closed and repressive states. It permits no independent media or human rights scrutiny, and critics often forcibly disappeared, tortured or imprisoned. Rights groups report that the refusal by Turkmen consulates to renew the passports of government critics leave many stranded or undocumented.

According to HRW, both men had valid international protection applicant status under Turkish law, which normally prevents deportation while applications are pending. Sakhatov’s status was set to expire on April 30, while Orusov’s was valid until July 3. However, Turkish authorities canceled Orusov’s protection on April 29, citing an alleged violation of residence registration rules.

The activists’ lawyer told HRW that Turkish authorities are justifying deportation on the grounds of public order and security, as permitted under Article 54 of the Turkish Law on Foreigners and International Protection. The lawyer says no specific evidence has been presented to support this claim.

An appeal has been filed with the Samsun Administrative Court, which has seven days to issue a final ruling.

Sakhatov and Orusov had refused Turkish authorities’ request to voluntarily return to Turkmenistan, according to the Turkmenistan Helsinki Foundation of Human Rights. Both men have expressed fears of torture and persecution if returned.

HRW said deporting peaceful critics to countries where they face a real risk of torture or ill-treatment would violate Turkey’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights, the UN Convention against Torture and the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The case is part of a wider pattern of deportations by Turkey targeting dissidents and asylum seekers from repressive regimes. In December 2024 Turkish authorities deported approximately 300 Eritrean migrants despite warnings from UN special rapporteurs that they were at serious risk of torture and indefinite detention upon return.