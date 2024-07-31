HRW raises alarm at Turkey’s embrace of Syrian groups accused of war crimes

Human Rights Watch (HRW) raised concerns over Turkey’s warm reception of two faction leaders from Syrian armed opposition groups accused of serious human rights violations in northern Syria, in a statement released on Tuesday.

The human rights group highlighted the high-level reception of two faction leaders from the Syrian National Army (SNA), a coalition of armed groups operating with the support of Turkey.

On July 17 photos on social media showed Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government, welcoming the SNA leaders. Another photo depicted the leaders posing with Alaaddin Çakıcı a convicted Turkish mafia boss.

Bahçeli and Çakıcı reportedly held separate meetings with commanders Saif Abu Bakr and Mohammad al-Jassem. Both leaders have been accused by the United States of serious abuses within their factions, the Hamzat Division and the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade, respectively. Allegations include unlawful killings, kidnappings, torture, extortion, sexual violence and property seizures.

Despite being subject to US sanctions, both commanders continue to lead their factions unimpeded. Al-Jassem, also known as Abu Amsha, was investigated by an SNA coalition in December 2021 for crimes against civilians, including threats, assault and robbery. Nevertheless, they remain in control, leaving northern Syria under their rule in a state of lawlessness and lack of security.

According to HRW, public displays like these indicate that Turkey is not only failing to address these abuses but seems to be endorsing and empowering those responsible. Bahçeli’s association with the two faction leaders undermines efforts to hold them accountable and signals an implicit approval of their actions.

HRW’s February 2024 report documented atrocities committed by various SNA factions, including those led by Abu Bakr and al-Jassem. The report detailed abductions, unlawful detentions (including of children), sexual violence and torture. It also noted widespread looting, pillaging and property seizures, and detailed the failure of accountability measures to curb these abuses or provide justice for victims.

Since 2016 Turkey has carried out successive ground operations to expel the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Syria’s north, with its proxies now controlling two large border strips.

Turkey “bears responsibility for the serious abuses and potential war crimes committed by members of its own forces and local armed groups it supports” in Syria’s north, HRW said in its 2024 report.