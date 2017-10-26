Hotel receptionist detained in Turkey for wearing ‘hero’ T-shirt

A 30-year-old receptionist of a hotel in Turkey’s resort district of Bodrum in Muğla province, identified with his initials Ö.C.K, was detained for wearing a “hero” T-shirt on Thursday.

Police rounded up Ö.C.K and cuffed his behind back before escorting him to the Bodrum police station. Police also made him wear the T-shirt inside out, media said.

Any material bearing the word “hero” has become suspicious following a series of detentions across Turkey of people wearing T-shirts bearing the word the controversial word.

The hero T-shirts first became an issue when Gökhan Güçlü, one of the suspects on trial for an assassination attempt against Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the night of a coup attempt last year, was thrown out of the courtroom on July 13 for wearing a similar T-shirt. At least 42 people have been detained for wearing hero T-shirts since summer.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines (THY) stopped distribution of its “Heroes” kits to children on board its planes during overseas flights.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kaya, the district director of national education in Izmir’s Seferihisar was earlier taken into custody over his picture taken near a ‘hero’ graffiti. (turkeypurge.com)

