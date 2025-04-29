Gun ownership soars in Turkey, raising security concerns

Gun ownership has surged in Turkey, with thousands possessing unlicensed firearms, posing a growing security threat, the BirGün daily reported.

Data from public prosecutors’ offices across the country have shown that at least 137,617 individuals were investigated for carrying unlicensed firearms in 2024, a sharp rise from 54,198 in 2020.

The online sale of firearms at reasonable prices has made it possible even for minors to obtain weapons. However, the roots of the surge in personal gun ownership trace back several years. In 2018 then-interior minister Süleyman Soylu approved a circular that increased the annual ammunition allowance for civilians from 200 rounds to 1,000. On November 7, 2019, an amendment to the Customs Law altered the conditions for carrying and possessing firearms, allowing individuals previously convicted of firearm-related crimes to regain gun ownership under certain circumstances.

Furthermore, opposition parties’ requests to investigate the impact of rising gun ownership on crime have been repeatedly rejected by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Others argue that in addition to legal changes, the deep polarization within Turkish society has created a sense of insecurity, driving people to feel the need to own firearms.

Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, a former MP from the IYI (Good) Party, said in a previous interview that the AKP’s persistent political rhetoric, which labels ordinary civilians as terrorists, traitors or potential threats to national security, has contributed to the growing sense of insecurity.

One of the unfortunate consequences of gun ownership has been the rise in femicide. At the end of 2024 Gülcan Kış, a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), submitted a parliamentary motion asking Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya whether the ministry planned to address the growing violence against women and femicide involving firearms.

“One of the factors fueling violence against women is individual gun ownership. Unfortunately, the widespread use of unlicensed firearms is paving the way for murders. What does the ministry plan to do to control individual armament and tighten regulations? How will they prevent the use of unlicensed firearms?” she asked.

According to Fidan Ataselim from the We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP) 56 percent of femicide victimsare killed with guns and weapons that can easily be purchased in Turkey. She said the most effective solution to stop the murder of women would be to change the gun laws.