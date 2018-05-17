Greek parliament speaker Voustis visits jailed Greek soldiers in Turkey

Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on Wednesday visited Lt. Aggelos Mitredotis and noncommissioned officer Dimitros Kouklatzis, the Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey since March 2.

The two Greek soldiers, who say they lost their way in the fog, were charged with espionage after crossing over the border on March 2, 2018.

Voutsis visited the soldiers at the F-type prison in the northwestern province in Edirne, for a visit that lasted for around one hour. He declined to respond to questions from reporters as he left the prison.

The court in Edirne on April 25 ordered the continued detention of the Greek soldiers. The court based its decision on digital materials found on the soldiers, their lack of a permanent residence in Turkey, and “concrete evidence” suggesting they would flee.

A Turkish municipal worker on was detained by Greek border troops on May 2 after he accidentally crossed the border. The man was apprehended while driving an excavator on the Greek side of the border. A Greek court on May 3 had initially sentenced the worker to five months in jail, but he was deported to Turkey on May 5. He was also fined 1,500 euros.

