Greek military arrests 2 Turkish soldiers for crossing border

A Greek army spokesman has said two Turkish military members have been arrested for allegedly crossing into Greece illegally.

The spokesman told The Associated Press the arrests took place along the border in northeastern Greece on Sunday. He denied Greek media reports that gunfire was exchanged during the incident.

The spokesman requested anonymity because the case is under investigation.

He said it was not clear how the Turkish servicemen entered Greece or what their ranks are. The Greek army is investigating if others attempted to come into the country as well.

Turkey arrested two Greek soldiers in March. Greek officials said they had veered off course while on patrol near the border. They were detained until last month when they were released to Greece pending trial. (turkishminute.com)

