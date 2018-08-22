Germany signs 5 weapons deals with Turkish gov’t in 4 months

While weapons trade between Germany and Turkey decreased compared to previous years, it has come to light that the German government made 5 weapons deals worth a total of half a million euros between March 14 and the end of June 2018.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), the German Finance Ministry has responded to a written inquiry submitted by Die Linke to the Federal Parliament regarding weapons trade with Turkey and Saudi Arabia and gave detailed information on weapons deals approved by the German government.

According to the response, 5 weapons trade deals worth a total of 418,279 euros with Turkey were approved between these dates, as opposed to 9,7 million euros worth of weapons deals between January 1-March 13, 2018.

Last year, the Berlin administration had made 138 weapons deals worth a total of 34 million euros with the Turkish government. In 2016, the amount was 83,9 million euros. It seems the weapons deals Germany made with the Erdoğan regime have drastically reduced compared to recent years.

Some observers say this is due to the economic crisis in Turkey that has been deepening for several months now, but on the other hand, the Turkish army starting to produce its own weapons through licensing deals Germany’s weapons industry made with the Ankara regime has also been a factor in the decreasing trade.

Die Linke harshly criticized the fact that weapons deals are still being made with the Turkish state in the written inquiry they submitted. One of the authors of the inquiry, MP Stefan Liebich said the signing of new weapons deals with Ankara is “scandalous”, and demanded a weapons embargo against Turkey starting immediately.

