Five-year-old Kurdish boy killed after being hit by Turkish police car

A five-year-old kid lost his life at a hospital on Saturday after being hit by a police car in Diyarbakır city centre. It was reported by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency that Ferhat Dalkılıç was hit by a high-speed police car in Seyrantepe junction in Diyarbakır city centre at around 7 p.m. on Friday. Suffering serious injuries Dalkılıç was taken to a hospital and lost his life on Saturday morning.

Dalkılıç was buried in Kadıya Kurmanca Cemetery after an autopsy. According to the report at least 35 people killed by the vehicles used by Turkish security forces in the region in the last 14 months.

A civilian vehicle used by the police had hit 4-year-old boy Umut Ö. in the Aşağı neighborhood in İdil district of Şırnak province on December 17. Umut Ö. was ran over by the police vehicle and was taken to the district public hospital first, later to be transferred to the Cizre Public Hospital. By the evening, he was transferred to a private hospital in Batman.

A speeding armored vehicle had also hit a child playing in the street near in Sur neighborhood of Cizre district of Şırnak province in Turkey late November. It was reported that 8 years old Ruken Cansırı was seriously wounded when she was hit by the armored vehicle.

Turkey’s Human Rights Association (İHD) has reported on October 2017 that 23 people have lost their lives after being hit by armoured vehicles used by Turkish security forces in Kurdish populated part of the country in the last 14 months.

In a written statement by İHD’s İzmir Branch, the association has expressed its concerns that the number of such incidents may increase due to the impunity regarding these crimes. “The right to life is sacred and it is a right that should be protected,” said the statement and added that “The right to life cannot be suspended for any reason, the people responsible for these incidents should be brought before the justice. There is no statute of limitation in these crimes.”

According to the report of Mezopotamya Agency, the armoured vehicle incidents are as follows:

Mustafa Duman: Killed in Van at the age of 17 on August 30, 2016.

Naciye Özdemir: Killed in Dersim at the age of 71 on September 6, 2016

Aydın Tümen, Serhat Buldan, Rahmi Sefalı, Nejdet İşözü: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari in October 8, 2016.

Hakan Sarak: Killed in October 24, 2016 at the age of 5.

Berfin Dilek: Killed in Dargeçit, Mardin at the age of 7 on February 9, 2017.

Kerem Aslan: Killed on the Siirt-Batman road at the age of 34 on March 4, 2017.

Okan İnce, Bahadır Beyazlıoğlu and a person who could not be identified: Killed on March 21, 2017.

Hatun Elhuman: Killed at the age of 55 on April 27, 2017.

Sami Uçan: Killed on April 28, 2017.

Furkan Yıldırım (6), Mehmet Yıldırım (7): Killed in Şırnak on May, 4, 2017.

Pakize Hazar: Killed Lice, Diyarbakır at the age of 70 on June 14, 2017.

Mahmut Öner (74), Mevlüt Dağtaş (64), Abdülhamit Dağtaş (63), Fikri Demirbaş (53), Zeynep Demirbaş: Killed in Lice, Diyarbakır in June 2017.

Remzi Menteşe a child who could not be identified: Killed on the Diyarbakır-Bingöl road on June 19, 2017.

Sürmi İnce: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari at the age of 55 on July 18, 2017.

Taha Kılıç: Killed in Van at the age of 4 on July 24, 2017.

Raşid Oso: Killed in Okmeydanı, İstanbul in at the age of 7 in August, 2017.

Gülten Yaraşlı: Killed Hizan-Tatvan road in Van at the age of 55 on October 19, 2017.

Felek Batur: Killed in Çal, Siirt at the age of 6 on October 19, 2017.

