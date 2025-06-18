Farmers in Malatya province raise alarm over environmentally devastating mining practices  

Residents of Pütürge, a town in Turkey’s Malatya province known for its fruit production, are sounding the alarm over widespread environmental destruction caused by mining operations, the BirGün daily reported.

Locals said pollution from nearby mines has devastated their orchards, harmed livestock and forced some families to leave the area due to deteriorating air quality.

Currently, 57 mining sites operate across Pütürge, primarily extracting pyrophyllite, a mineral used in ceramics and as an industrial filler. The mining process generates significant dust, and environmental experts warn that mitigation measures such as tree planting and dust control have not been adequately implemented.

For years villagers have reported that their fruit trees are drying out, animals are dying for no discernible reason and airborne dust has made daily life unbearable. Some residents have relocated entirely, citing health concerns and the loss of their livelihood.

Ramazan Derin, an environmental activist living in the region, said the damage caused by mining activities was already “irreparable.”

“Pütürge and its surroundings are heavily reliant on apricot farming, livestock and beekeeping. These activities are suffering immense damage, resulting in severe economic losses,” said Derin. “Scientific studies show that the chemical compounds in the extracted minerals pose serious risks, not only to human health but also to domestic animals and wildlife. Despite this, authorities have remained silent and have failed to fulfill their responsibilities.”

Derin also pointed to the physical toll on local infrastructure, noting that village roads have been “deeply scarred” by the constant passage of heavy mining trucks, while dust clouds continue to pollute the surrounding environment.

Since 2018, residents have filed multiple petitions and appeals to the Ministry of Environment but with no meaningful results. According to Derin, petitions have gone unanswered, and authorities’ responses have been vague and superficial.

Despite clear legal requirements mandating Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for both active and newly established mining operations, none of the companies have complied, effectively disregarding state regulations meant to protect the environment.

EIA is a formal process used to evaluate the potential environmental effects of a proposed project such as mining, construction, industrial operations or infrastructure development before it is allowed to proceed. Essentially, it’s a tool to ensure that environmental considerations are factored into decision-making from the very beginning.

According to Derin, authorities’ continued silence in the face of environmental destruction implies complicity, and the political and administrative backing for these mining ventures has rendered the companies virtually untouchable. In light of what he sees as a blatant disregard of regulations, Derin stressed that remaining silent was not an option. Relevant institutions, he argued, must take responsibility and intervene to stop these environmental violations.