Family accuses governor’s son in young Kurdish woman’s death, alleges coverup by former official

The family of a young Kurdish woman who disappeared in eastern Turkey in 2020 has accused the son of a former governor of killing her and alleged that the governor intervened to cover up the crime, in one of the country’s most high-profile missing persons cases in recent years.

In statements to the pro-opposition Halk TV news broadcaster, Gülistan Doku’s sister Aygül Doku said she believes Mustafa Türkay Sonel, the son of former Tunceli governor Tuncay Sonel, was responsible for her sister’s death. She further alleged that the then-governor sought to steer the investigation away from a criminal inquiry and shield those involved.

Doku, a student at Munzur University, went missing on January 5, 2020, in the eastern province of Tunceli. Her disappearance has remained unresolved for more than six years, drawing public attention and repeated calls for accountability.

“She did not die by suicide,” Aygül Doku said, disputing early assumptions that her sister had jumped from a bridge into the Munzur River. She alleged that authorities directed the family to the bridge shortly after the disappearance and presented the case as a suicide despite evidence, she claimed, to the contrary.

Aygül Doku said the family’s accusation is based on information they say was provided by Umut Altaş, a suspect believed to be abroad. She said Altaş attempted to contact her several times after the disappearance and, unable to speak, left a written note with the local bar association alleging that Mustafa Türkay Sonel was responsible.

She also alleged that prosecutors at the time did not pursue the claim.

The sister further alleged that evidence was mishandled and that surveillance footage relevant to the case was either not preserved or was altered. She also accused individuals connected to the case of attempting to silence potential witnesses.

Doku, who was in her early 20s at the time of her disappearance, was last seen near a bridge in Tunceli. Despite extensive searches, her body has not been found.

Authorities in Turkey detained 13 people in connection with the case on Wednesday.

The case has become a focal point for criticism, reflecting broader concerns about accountability and the handling of sensitive investigations in Turkey.