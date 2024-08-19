Experts say hate crimes go largely unreported in Turkey

Hate crimes against religious minorities are on the rise in Turkey, but experts believe many go unreported due to victims’ reluctance to speak up about the incidents, the Deutsche Welle news website reported.

A 2023 report on hate crimes based on religion or belief released by the Freedom of Belief Initiative (İÖG) in July found that incidents targeting Christians and Jews have increased in the past year. The report documented 47 hate crimes, with 18 occurring in Istanbul.

Since 2020 Christians have been the most frequent targets of hate crimes, with 52 incidents, followed by Alevis with 42 and Jews with 23. The report attributes these figures to longstanding prejudices and hostility toward these groups in Turkey.

The data was gathered through media monitoring, notifications from religious communities and communication with government institutions. Experts, however, believe the true number is higher, as hate crimes are underreported.

There has been an uptick in physical attacks, particularly targeting Jewish people since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza, said Funda Tekin from the İÖG.

“People may not perceive incidents as hate crimes or think they are insignificant,” she said, adding that the definition of hate crimes is often misunderstood.

Tekin also said victims sometimes avoid reporting for fear they will not receive the necessary support from law enforcement and because it would be difficult to get any kind of accountability for the crime.

Legal scholar Aras Türay highlighted the issue of impunity, noting that the lack of specific legislation results in these crimes either not being punished or treated like ordinary offenses, leading to inadequate penalties. He called for comprehensive hate crime laws, data collection mechanisms and broader public awareness efforts to combat discrimination.