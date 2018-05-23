European Parliament will not observe Turkish snap elections

The European Parliament (EP) announced on Wednesday they would not send a delegation to observe Turkey’s snap elections on June 24.

”The European Parliament will not observe this electoral process, and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards,” the co-chairs of the EP’s democracy support and election coordination group, David McAllister and Linda McAvan, said in a press release.

”Therefore, should any Member of the European Parliament decide to observe these elections, she/he would do so on her/his own initiative and should under no circumstances through any statement or action, associate her/his participation with the European Parliament.”

The EP has never observed elections in Turkey due to its tight timetable and decided not to change this practice, a press officer explained to Turkish Minute. (turkishminute.com)

