European lawyers association condemns reported abuse of women legal professionals in Turkey

The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) on Tuesday condemned reported acts of violence, harassment and online targeting of women lawyers in Turkey, calling on the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to investigate the allegations and protect those affected.

In a letter addressed to Erdoğan the CCBE, representing over 1 million lawyers across 46 countries, said it was seriously concerned by recent reports of acts of violence, harassment and intimidation targeting women lawyers in Turkey.

The reported incidents include being dragged by the hair, losing hair from violent handling, reverse handcuffing, body searches, sexual harassment and assault, sexist insults and threats, particularly while in police custody or during transfers.

The CCBE cited one case in which a police officer allegedly told lawyers who objected to the use of reverse handcuffs, “I will handcuff the women in the way I believe I can control them.”

“These incidents appear to form part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence aimed at silencing and marginalising women lawyers in public legal spaces,” the association said in the letter.

According to the CCBE, a woman lawyer was physically assaulted by a police officer during her arrest while another officer reportedly filmed the act. In a separate allegation, images of women lawyers, many of whom regularly attend police stations, courts and prisons to represent detainees, were reportedly published without consent on escort websites.

“Such acts, if confirmed, constitute grave violations of the rights and safety of lawyers, and in particular of women lawyers,” CCBE President Thierry Wickers said in the letter. “They represent a form of gender-based violence and a serious breach of the principles of equality and non-discrimination, undermining both the dignity of the individuals concerned and the integrity of the legal profession.”

The CCBE called on Turkish authorities to carry out full and impartial investigations, prosecute those responsible and provide protection for all lawyers against any form of reprisal or harassment. It also urged Turkey to comply with the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, specifically those ensuring that lawyers can carry out their duties without intimidation or interference.

Since a coup attempt in 2016, Turkey has carried out sweeping purges across its legal and civil institutions, detaining and dismissing thousands under counterterrorism laws. Human rights groups have accused the government of targeting lawyers and legal defenders, undermining judicial independence. In 202, Turkey also withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, a landmark treaty to combat violence against women, drawing criticism from rights advocates.

Turkey’s government has not publicly responded to the CCBE’s letter.