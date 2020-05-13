Europan Parliament Turkey rapporteur warns political prisoners remain at risk in Turkish jails

European Parliament rapporteur on Turkey Nacho Sánchez Amor called on Turkey to stop discriminating against political prisoners against the background of increasing number of reported Corona cases in Turkish prisons.

“Today for example, I received news about the Silivri Prison, where many prisoners of conscience in Turkey are incarcareted. More than 40 [Covid-19] cases had been identified. Under these circumstances, probably all prisoners are in danger. The point I would like to insist on is this: No discrimination among prisoners! No to the release of people who will endanger public security with their crimes yet leaving political prisoners in jail,” Amor warned.

Members of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights discussed with experts and UN officials in a debate held on Monday how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting prisoners held often in seriously overcrowded detention centres, with low sanitary and poor hygiene standards in many countries across the world.

During the meeting, European Parliament standing rapporteur on Turkey Amor brought up the tens of thousands political prisoners who were excluded from the scope of a recently enacted amnesty regulation in Turkey which left them in prison to confront Coronavirus pandemic

“I think we need to approach this special situation from health standpoint. We can always demand the release of political prisoners, regardless of a situation such as the Covid-19 outbreak. I think we need to handle this situation knowing that it is a health issue and we must try to prevent the detainees from being released in a discriminatory mannter, as it happened in some countries. Political prisoners are generally prisoners of thought and do not pose any risk for the safety of citizens, but are still imprisoned. Therefore, in this case, we have to work especially on the health conditions of prisons,” Amor added.

There are also precautionary detainees who are not convicted yet, they may be considered technically innocent. Therefore, if there is a valid situation that requires them to spend the judicial process outside prison, this measure should be applied for the detainees. This practice is already in the penal execution system of many countries.

In a move to curb the Coronavirus pandemic’s spread to the country’s overcrowded prisons, the Turkish government has enacted a bill on April 15 that provided early parole and house arrest possibilities to prison inmates, yet excluded political prisoners such as politicians, journalists, lawyers, academics and human right defenders convicted on country’s controversial and broadly interpreted counter-terrorism laws.

