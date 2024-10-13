EU urges Turkey to probe claims of refugee abuse, forced deportations

The European Union on Friday called on Turkey to investigate claims of abuse of refugees in EU-funded centers and forced deportations to Afghanistan and Syria reported by a journalism consortium, Agence France-Presse reported.

The EU has thrown billions of euros at Turkey to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, including millions spent to support Ankara with border security and asylum processing.

In Friday’s wide-ranging investigation by Lighthouse Reports with outlets including Der Spiegel, Le Monde and Politico, dozens of migrants accused Turkish officials of abuses in EU-funded detention centers and forced returns to Afghanistan and Syria.

They also reported that the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, “repeatedly ignored warnings” from civil society, diplomats and “even its own staff” as the EU provided funding for the centers housing migrants.

But a commission spokesperson said “the enforcement and the protection of these formal rights remain the responsibility” of Turkey.

“It is the responsibility of the Turkish authorities to thoroughly investigate allegations of wrongdoing, and we urge them to do so,” spokesperson Ana Pisonero said.

“If we receive evidence of breaches of human rights or other fundamental values related to any EU-funded program, then of course, we will address the situation,” she told reporters in Brussels.

The EU has provided nearly 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to Turkey to support the country with migration since 2012, Pisonero said, and has promised an extra one billion euros for this year.

Ankara and Brussels inked a controversial deal in 2016 in which the EU offered money in exchange for irregular migrants reaching Europe to be returned to Turkey.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized the EU’s approach to migration.

“Outsourcing migration to third countries does not absolve EU of its responsibilities and (the) European Commission must ensure no EU funds are used to violate human rights,” Amnesty EU said on X.

Migration is set to be at the heart of discussions between the EU’s 27 leaders on Thursday and Friday during a summit in Brussels.

The bloc’s interior ministers on Thursday discussed ways to tackle the issue including controversial plans to set up dedicated return centers outside the bloc.

Italy has already pushed ahead with a similar plan after striking a deal earlier this year with Albania for the country to hold and process migrants there.