Erdoğan’s ruling AKP nominates an al-Qaeda suspect as candidate for parliamentary elections

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has nominated Osman Nuri Gülaçar, who had previously been arrested for being radical terror organisation al-Qaeda’s top man in Turkey’s Van province, for the parliamentary elections on June 24.

Gülaçar, who is also the son of former AKP Chairman in Van province, Ebubekir Gülaçar, was detained by Turkish anti-terror police in Van together with other 16 suspects during an operation against el-Qaeda in 2009.

Gülaçar was arrested by a local court together with 3 other suspects. After he stayed 2 months in prison he was released pending trial. He was acquitted by Van 3rd High Criminal court in 2012. Gülaçar has also been known for his hate speeches despite President Erdoğan calls him “a bright, shining man.”

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), Gülaçar had run in local elections for Van Metropolitan Municipality in 2014 and he had angered the people with the scandals he was involved in.

In previous election campaigns his bodyguards had opened fire against the people who protested him. His supporters had also attacked the election offices of the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) with sticks, stones and guns.

