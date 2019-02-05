Erdoğan’s Government to Seize Turkey’s Largest Listed Bank

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his determination that Turkey’s largest listed bank, Türkiye İş Bankası (İşbank) will be handed down by the Treasury, during his party’s parliamentary group meeting today.

“İş Bankası will be the property of the Treasury with the permission of God” said Erdoğan and signalled a parliamentary vote soon in order to pass legislation allowing Ministry of Treasury and Finance to seize shares of the bank owned by the main opposition party, CHP.

CHP holds a 28 per cent share in İş Bankası that were bequested from Mustafa Kemal Atatürk who was also the founder of the bank. CHP doesn’t receive any revenues from its stake and only appoints four board members.

After Erdoğan’s remarks, İş Bankası shares fell as much as 6 percent on Erdogan’s comments and were trading 1.2 percent lower as of 1 p.m. in Istanbul, Bloomberg reported.

Last September, Erdoğan appointed himself head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which controls assets previously overseen by the Treasury and parliament including government stakes in two state-run banks and Turkish Airlines. Berat Albayrak, Erdoğan’s son-in-law and treasury and finance minister since July, has been made deputy chairman of the fund.

The CHP’s shares in İş Bank were once transferred to the Treasury following a military coup in 1980, but the party won a court case to get them back, Kılıçdaroğlu said. Erdoğan should look at the legal history regarding the stake, he said.

It is not the first time the CHP’s stake in İş Bank has become the subject of controversy. In 2016, one of Erdoğan’s advisers called for the bank to be nationalized after Kılıçdaroğlu called Erdoğan a “tin-pot dictator.”

İşbank will not be the first seized by the Erdoğan’s governmet. Bank Asya, one of three banks with the highest liquidity at the time, was taken over by the government on Feb. 4, 2015, contrary to strict statutory banking regulations against such a drastic move.

Bank Asya’s banking license was cancelled on July 22, 2016 — seven days after the controversial coup attempt — by Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK). The banking watchdog had ruled for a complete takeover of all shares of the Islamic lender by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) in May 2015.

The bank, which had 210 branches, 5,000 employees and around 1.5 million clients, was founded on Oct. 24, 1996 upon formal approval from regulators. It operated under the supervision of independent regulatory bodies in Turkey that were responsible for overseeing the banking sector.

