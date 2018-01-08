Erdoğanist thug threatens to execute followers of Gülen movement: We will hang them on flagpoles!

Menderes Obay, a pro-government shopkeeper in Çengelkçy district of İstanbul was revealed to have threatened the alleged followers of the Gülen movement in the district with brutal methods.

Finland’s national broadcaster YLE aired a documentary, titled Pako Turkista [Getting out of Turkey] on the recent refugee exodus from Turkey to Europe, on Jan. 4, 2018.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested and about 150,000 have lost their jobs in the aftermath of the 2016 botched coup, the documentary said. “Fear grows in Turkey,” the broadcaster highlighted interviewing people from different walks of life.

At the very beginning of the documentary, local dealer Menderes Obay is heard threatening supporters of the Gülen movement: “We don’t want them and their money in Çengelköy, İstanbul. We know and believe that officials will do something about it. If they leave this task to us, we will punish them in a different way. We will punish them with the God’s justice. And it may do no good to them.”

When the YLE reporter asks what he means by “different punishment,” Obay responds that “We will execute them. We will wash them with their own blood. We will hang them to the flagpoles.”

The İstanbul man adds further during the interview: “We will never let this flag touch the ground and never let Tayyip Erdoğan get hurt. If a hair on Tayyip Erdoğan’s head is harmed, we will burn down the entire world.”

Turkish government blames the followers of the Gülen movement for a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016 while the movement strongly denies any involvement.

Thousands of people have fled Turkey due to a massive witch-hunt launched by the government against sympathizers of the movement since then. Many tried to escape Turkey via illegal ways as the government cancelled their passports like thousands of others.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempton July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister had announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

