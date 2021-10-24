Envoys who backed Turkish philanthropist to be declared persona non grata: Erdoğan

The ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala will be declared “persona non grata,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, Agence France-Presse reported.

“I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors persona non grata as soon as possible,” he said, referring to a term used in diplomacy which signifies the first step before expulsion.

Prominent philanthropist and businessman Osman Kavala has been behind bars on politically motivated charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military coup in 2016 since 2017.

In their statement the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for a “just and speedy resolution to (Kavala)’s case.”

The 10 envoys were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

