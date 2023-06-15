Eight killed in land dispute in southeastern Turkey

At least eight people died in a shootout between two families fighting over prized agricultural land in Turkey’s Kurdish-majority southeast, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a local official on Thursday.

The disputed fields in Diyarbakır province were set on fire after the shooting, with flames starting to spread on Thursday, an AFP journalist in the region said.

Three survivors of the violence were taken to hospital and security across the province was stepped up, officials said.

Property disputes are quite common in the southeast, where the main income is agriculture.

Diyarbakır governor Ali İhsan Su said the disputed fields covered 200,000 square meters (50 acres).