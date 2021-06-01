ECtHR requests Turkey’s defense in case of prosecutors jailed due to MİT trucks probe

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has requested a statement from Turkey regarding the case of four prosecutors who were given lengthy jail sentences after conducting a 2014 investigation into trucks operated by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) that were allegedly carrying arms to Syria, Turkish Minute reported.

In 2019 prosecutors Süleyman Bağrıyanık, Ahmet Karaca, Aziz Takçı and Özcan Şişman, who had been arrested in 2015, were handed down sentences of 22 years, six months; 18 years, nine months; 26 years; and 17 years, three months, respectively, on charges that include obtaining and disclosing secret documents and membership in the faith-based Gülen movement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle. Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He locked up thousands including many prosecutors, judges and police officers involved in the investigation as well as journalists who reported on them.

The ECtHR requested the Turkish government’s statement regarding the case of the four prosecutors, emphasizing that the officers had been held in custody without adequate justification or evidence that they were involved in a criminal act.

The jailed prosecutors argue that they are being kept behind bars solely for doing their job, the rights court noted, adding that two of the prosecutors accuse Turkey’s Constitutional Court of failing to consider their individual applications in a reasonable period of time.

In January 2014 Adana prosecutors ordered gendarmes to conduct a search of a truck on its way to the Syrian border after receiving an anonymous tip. Trucks that belonged to MİT which were allegedly carrying weapons to jihadists in Syria were caught near the border, sparking a political firestorm in Turkey about the role of the Turkish spy agency in arming rebel factions in Syria.

Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) government and then-Prime Minister and current President Erdoğan strongly denied the claims, saying the trucks were carrying humanitarian aid to Turkmens in northern Syria.

Sedat Peker, a Turkish crime boss who has been making scandalous allegations about the relationship between state actors and the mafia in a YouTube video series since early May, on Sunday claimed that SADAT International Defense Consultancy, a paramilitary organization established by former Erdoğan aide Adnan Tanrıverdi, sent weapons to the al-Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front in Syria in 2015.

Following the mafia boss’s revelation, Can Dündar, a Turkish journalist who along with fellow journalist Erdem Gül stood trial for reporting in May 2015 on the MİT trucks that allegedly carried weapons to jihadist groups in Syria and was sentenced to 27 years on various charges including espionage, made a statement saying that Peker’s claims confirmed the authenticity of his report, which was published in the Cumhuriyet daily.

Dündar, who has been living in Germany since he fled Turkey in 2016, said the prosecutors and military officers who were prosecuted and given lengthy jail sentences for stopping the MİT trucks as well as the journalists who reported on these trucks like him were paying a price for uncovering the truth behind the MİT trucks.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!