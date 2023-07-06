ECtHR faults Turkey for failing to conduct effective investigation into death of soldier 

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled on Tuesday that Turkey had violated the right to life by failing to conduct an effective investigation into the death of Muharrem Ali Al in 2013 while he was performing his compulsory military service.

The rights court also ordered Turkey to pay 27,000 euros in non-pecuniary damages to his mother, Ejder Al.

Ejder Al had lodged an individual appeal with Turkey’s Constitutional Court, claiming that her son had had no reason to take his own life and that he had possibly been murdered during his compulsory military service in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şırnak.

The top court, however, declined her appeal in 2019.

The ECtHR concluded that Turkey had violated the European Convention on Human Rights’ Article 2 (right to life) and that the country had failed to conduct an “effective” investigation into Al’s death.

The criminal investigation by the Turkish military’s prosecutor in 2013 concluded that the Muharrem Ali Al had died by suicide with his service weapon.

The military prosecutor ordered that the proceedings be discontinued, which was upheld by the military court at the time.