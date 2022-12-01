Dismissed police officer forced to work as deliveryman dies in traffic accident

Former police officer Hasan Önal (31), a victim of purges that followed a July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey who was fired from his job by an emergency decree, died in a traffic accident while working as a deliveryman in Ankara, Bold Medya reported.

Önal’s motorcycle slid on the slippery pavement and crashed into the guardrail. He died shortly before an emergency team arrived at the scene of the accident.

Önal was recently married, and his wife is three months pregnant.

Following the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight.

More than 130,000 public servants were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

Turkey’s former public servants were not only fired from their jobs after the attempted coup in 2016; they were also prohibited from working again in the public sector and getting a passport. The government also made it difficult for them to work formally in the private sector. Notes were put on the social security database about dismissed public servants to deter potential employers.

According to a joint report by the Justice for Victims Platform and Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and a prominent defender of human rights, the two-year-long state of emergency declared after the failed putsch caused immense suffering among public servants who were dismissed from their jobs by the government as well as their families.

The biggest problem they have been facing is economic hardship (97.9 percent) followed by psychological problems (88.6 percent), loss of social prestige and social exclusion (83.7 percent), the disintegration of social circles (83.1 percent), unemployment/lack of employment (80.4 percent) and lack of social security (73.2 percent).

