Deputy asks for parliamentary investigation into torture claims

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Ağrı deputy Dirayet Dilan Taşdemir submits an inquiry to the Turkish Parliament on the claims of torture in Ankara and the southeastern province of Urfa, Bianet reports on Monday.

A committee should be formed to investigate the claims and to determine the necessary legal and administrative measures to end torture the inquiry says.

Last month, some 50 people were detained in a counterterrorism operation in Halfeti of Urfa after a skirmish between armed forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Accused of helping the terrorist group, the detainees were seen rear-handcuffed and laid down on the ground side by side, which drew outrage on social media from human rights defenders.

The Ufa Bar Association’s Human Rights Center later reported that the detainees were subjected to torture during their interrogation and forcibly made to sign false testimonies.

The inquiry also told the case of Ayten Öztürk who was detained in Lebanon in March 2018 for alleged membership in the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C), was tortured for six months.

Torture has become common practice Turkey. In May 2019, 20 detainees were subjected to torture among some 100 former foreign ministry employees who were detained. The Ankara Bar Association published a report including interviews with five detainees who were subjected to torture at a detention center in Ankara, exposing details of the torture perpetrated by law enforcement officials.

