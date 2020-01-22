Davutoğlu-affiliated foundation seized by Turkish government

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to dissolve the incumbent management of the Bilim Sanat Vakfı (Science and Art Foundation), an organization affiliated with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, and ordered the appointment of government trustees, the Turkish media reported.

The foundation, established in 1986 by Davutoğlu along with businessman Murat Ülker, a son of the founder of Turkey’s leading food producer Ülker, will appeal the verdict.

The General Directorate for Foundations has already sent three trustees to the foundation, according to the reports.

A former ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Davutoğlu quit the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), criticizing the one-man rule in his previous party.

Davutoğlu, with other former AKP members, on Dec. 13 established and became the first chairman of the Future Party (GP).

In December Turkey’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) decided to temporarily revoke the operating license of İstanbul Şehir University, another Davutoğlu-affiliated institution, and transfer its administration to Marmara University as a guarantor. (www.turkishminute.com)

