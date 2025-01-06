Controversial Turkish mayor admits imposing illegal measures targeting Syrian refugees

Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan has admitted to illegally revoking business licenses and drastically increasing water fees for Syrian refugees living in his city, sparking criticism and prompting an investigation by authorities.

In an interview released on Saturday on journalist Fatih Altaylı’s YouTube channel Özcan, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), defended his actions as a response to what he described as the government’s failure to manage the refugee crisis. He argued that Syrian refugees posed economic and social challenges, claiming his policies had effectively reduced their presence in Bolu.

“I revoked their business licenses and removed Arabic signs overnight. It was illegal, but they didn’t challenge it in court because they were caught off guard,” Özcan said. “I later raised their water fees tenfold and increased the cost of marriage licenses, knowing these actions would likely be overturned by administrative courts — but it sent a strong message.”

Özcan justified the measures, saying Syrian refugees already receive sufficient assistance from the Turkish government and that the Bolu Municipality should not provide additional support.

“I knew these policies wouldn’t stand up in an administrative court, and some were overturned before they even took effect,” he said. “But as a lawyer, I knew the strongest moment for a politician is right after elections. It created a shock wave, and they didn’t know how to react.”

Turkey has granted legal status to 3.5 million Syrian nationals who fled the civil war in Syria that began in 2011. Initially welcomed under a temporary protection policy, many Syrians settled in Turkish cities, sparking debates about integration, economic strain and cultural differences. The issue has become increasingly politicized, fueling tensions and shaping public discourse.

Following Özcan’s remarks, Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had opened an investigation.

“The Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the statements made by the Bolu mayor regarding Syrian refugees in our country,” Tunç said in a post on X.

Özcan has frequently faced criticism from human rights groups for his policies targeting refugees, including imposing exorbitant fees for municipal services.

In July 2023 he was expelled from the CHP after calling for the resignation of then-party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. However, following the election of Özgür Özel as the new party leader in November 2023, the CHP reinstated Özcan.

Running again as the CHP’s candidate in the March 31, 2024 local elections, Özcan won re-election with 52.9 percent of the vote.

Amid the worsening of Turkey’s economy, right-wing segments of the Turkish opposition have been instigating anti-migrant sentiment among the public, which has led to many incidents of hate crime resulting in injury or death.

Cornered by the opposition and the unease among its own voter base, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been compelled to announce more stringent measures as well as “voluntary return” programs. Human rights advocates have accused the authorities of coercing the migrants to sign voluntary return documents under duress.