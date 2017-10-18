CoE: Imprisonment of journalists part of broader pattern of repression against dissent, criticism

Nils Muiznieks, Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, has stated in an observation report on October 10, 2017, which was released today, that he sees the recent detention and prosecution of numerous journalists in Turkey as part of a broader pattern of repression against those expressing dissent or criticism of the authorities, and he considers that such detentions and prosecutions have resulted in human rights violations and undermined the rule of law.
Beside of United Nations Special Rapporteur David Kaye and 12 international rights organizations including PEN international, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Human Rights Watch (HRW), Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks had also requested to become a party in the cases of arrested journalists in Turkey before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The ECtHR has granted this right to them on August 29, 2017.
Third party intervention by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights before ECtHR covers the cases of Ahmet Altan, Mehmet Altan, Şahin Alpay, Atilla Taş, Ali Bulaç, Nazlı Ilıcak, Murat Aksoy, Deniz Yücel, Ahmet Şık, Murat Sabuncu and other jailed Cumhuriyet daily staff.
Nils Muiznieks, as third party before the ECtHR, has submitted 9-page written observations concerning a group of ten applications concerning Turkey and relating to the freedom of expression and right to liberty of journalists.
He has stated that “Certain criminal provisions on the security of the state and terrorism are prone to arbitrary application due to their vague formulation and the overly broad interpretation of the concepts of terrorist propaganda and support for a terrorist organisation, including to statements and persons that clearly do not incite violence. In the aftermath of the attempted coup d’etat, many journalists have faced unsubstantiated terrorism-related charges under such provisions in connection with their legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression.”
“The detention and prosecution of journalists under such grave charges results in a strong chilling effect on fully legitimate journalistic activities and contributes to promoting self-censorship among those who wish to participate in the public debate,” added Muiznieks.
Stating that decisions of domestic courts often fall short of justifying the need to resort to pre-trial detention or its extension as they lack sufficient reasoning and references to credible evidence and they fail to address the factual grounds of the case or the individual circumstances of the suspect, Muiznieks has underlined that “The legal presumption created by the so-called ‘catalogue crimes’ exacerbates this practice.”
“The measures introduced during the state of emergency, which limited the right to be heard in person by a judge and access to the case file during the investigation stage, have significantly curtailed the right to obtain an effective review of detention”, said Nils Muiznieks and continued “Numerous instances of judicial actions targeting not only journalists but also human rights defenders, academics and members of parliament exercising their right to freedom of expression indicate that criminal laws and procedures are currently used by the judiciary to silence dissenting voices.”
Nils Muiznieks has also stated that “Upholding the right to freedom of expression is at present all the more difficult as a result of a marked erosion of the independence and impartiality of the judiciary in Turkey.”
“Against this background, it is difficult for the Commissioner to connect the recent use of pre- trial detention against journalists in Turkey with any of the legitimate aims prescribed by the Convention for that purpose,” he concluded.
The 12 international rights organizations had submitted their applications separately for the arrested journalists. The organizations whose requests have been granted are Article 19, the Association of European Journalists, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Index on Censorship (Sansür Endeksi), the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the International Press Institute (IPI), PEN International and Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by the Stockholm Centre for Freedom (SCF) has showed that 259 journalists and media workers are now in jails as of October 17, 2017, most in pre-trial detention languishing in notorious Turkish prisons without even a conviction. Of those in Turkish prisons, 235 are arrested pending trial, only 24 journalists remain convicted and serving time in Turkish prisons. An outstanding detention warrants remain for 133 journalists who live in exile or remain at large in Turkey.
Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down more than 180 media outlets after the controversial coup attempt. Turkey’s Contemporary Journalists’ Association (ÇGD) recently announced that more than 900 press cards were cancelled.