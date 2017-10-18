CoE: Imprisonment of journalists part of broader pattern of repression against dissent, criticism

Nils Muiznieks has also stated that “Upholding the right to freedom of expression is at present all the more difficult as a result of a marked erosion of the independence and impartiality of the judiciary in Turkey.”

“Against this background, it is difficult for the Commissioner to connect the recent use of pre- trial detention against journalists in Turkey with any of the legitimate aims prescribed by the Convention for that purpose,” he concluded.

The 12 international rights organizations had submitted their applications separately for the arrested journalists. The organizations whose requests have been granted are Article 19, the Association of European Journalists, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Index on Censorship (Sansür Endeksi), the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the International Press Institute (IPI), PEN International and Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by the Stockholm Centre for Freedom (SCF) has showed that 259 journalists and media workers are now in jails as of October 17, 2017, most in pre-trial detention languishing in notorious Turkish prisons without even a conviction. Of those in Turkish prisons, 235 are arrested pending trial, only 24 journalists remain convicted and serving time in Turkish prisons. An outstanding detention warrants remain for 133 journalists who live in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down more than 180 media outlets after the controversial coup attempt. Turkey’s Contemporary Journalists’ Association (ÇGD) recently announced that more than 900 press cards were cancelled.