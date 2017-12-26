CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu’s adviser sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison over Gülen links

Fatih Gürsul, an adviser to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was sentenced by an İstanbul court on Tuesday to 10 years and 6 months in prison for his alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Gürsul, who used to be an academic at İstanbul University, was among 11 defendants tried at İstanbul’s 25th High Criminal Court over their alleged links to the movement. He was detained in December 2016 as part of Turkish government’s massive post-coup witch hunt targeting the alleged members of the Gülen movement. Prosecutors had charged him with “membership in a terrorist group” and accused him of using mobile phone messaging application ByLock.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among the alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Gürsul rejected the charges in Tuesday’s hearing and claimed he never communicated with the member of the Gülen movement, as prosecutors claimed.

According to a report by Erdoğanist daily Sabah, a message sent by Gürsul while he was apparently abroad, says Kılıçdaroğlu sent him an email. In the email, Kılıçdaroğlu tells Gürsul he is “sad about what’s happening in Turkey.” “Undoubtedly, you are concerned about what is going on,” Kılıçdaroğlu says in his email, according to Gürsul’s intercepted ByLock message.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

