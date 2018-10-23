Bahçeli announces MHP will not ally with Erdoğan’s AKP for Turkey’s local polls

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Tuesday that his party will not ally with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the March 2019 municipal elections amid a growing row between the two parties over a debate on “nationalism” and a proposed amnesty law, signaling an end to the “People’s Alliance” they had formed earlier in 2018.

“We are going to draw up our own plan for the local elections. We are pulling back from our demand for an alliance,” Bahçeli told his parliamentary group on Tuesday. “No alliance can survive if one party is rejected and forced to step back,” he added.

The AKP has lashed out its ally MHP over ongoing spat on a proposed general amnesty bill and the reinstated Student Oath, independent news site T24 reported. AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik on Monday responded to recent statements by MHP leader Bahçeli on the Student Oath, which was reintroduced into the country’s primary schools earlier this month, following a decision by Turkey’s Council of State.

Çelik hit back Bahçeli over his criticism of AKP’s Constitutional Committee head Bekir Bozdağ, who stated that the Council of State was in violation of both the constitution and the law through its decision.

The student oath was taken out of schools with a reform introduced by the AKP as part of a “democratization package” in 2013, 80 years after it was introduced by Education Minister Reşit Galip in 1933.

Çelik also stressed that the AKP was nearing its end on work pertaining to a proposed general amnesty bill.

The MHP brought forward an amnesty law in September, which aims to “relieve pressure’’ on overcrowded jails and release inmates who are behind bars due to “politically-influenced judges.’’ Tens of thousands of prisoners, including those behind bars on drug-related crimes, are expected to be freed from Turkey’s jails under the proposal before the country’s parliament.

“Our President will be releasing a statement when it is concluded,’’ Çelik said pertaining to the bill. “We are coming close to an end.’’

Bahçeli on Monday also hit back at the Turkish President, who said the proposed general amnesty may lead to AKP to remembered as a power which “forgave the sale of drugs.’’ Bahçeli took to Twitter in response, calling Erdoğan’s words, “inappropriate and disreputable attributions,’’ to both himself and his party.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdoğan praised on Tuesday the People’s Alliance between his party and the MHP. Addressing the parliamentary group meeting of the AKP, Erdoğan said his party wants to carry the alliance into the future. “We see the People’s Alliance as one of the most important gains of our country recently, and we want to carry it into future,” Erdoğan stressed.

Erdoğan said they never did anything which will harm the spirit of the alliance, adding that his party will not be involved in any action. Respecting Bahceli’s decision, Erdoğan said each party should go their own way in the local elections, slated for March 31, 2019, across Turkey. Erdoğan also claimed that diversity of views should not cast a shadow on People’s Alliance.

Legal experts have said the general amnesty proposal, which Erdoğan has expressed his reluctance on sign off on, may extend is likely to include murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers.

Turkish Lira slid against the dollar after Erdoğan’s key political ally withdrew from a planned alliance ahead of local elections in March. The lira, which has rallied this month after fears of a currency crisis abated, dropped 2,2 percent to 5,79 per dollar at 2:01 p.m. in İstanbul. It dropped to as low as 5,87 earlier in the day, the weakest in more than a week.

The MHP and the AKP had formed the People’s Alliance for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, which led to the latter’s chair Erdoğan’s election as the first executive president of Turkey.

