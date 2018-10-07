At least 157 people die due to workplace accidents across Turkey in September

At least 157 people died in fatal occupational accidents in Turkey in September 2018, according to statistics released by the Occupational Safety and Health Assembly (İSİGM). A recent balance sheet showed that the total figure of workplace deaths so far this year is 1,450.

At least 2006 people were killed in occupational accidents in Turkey in 2017. By comparison, according to the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV), 454 fatal occupational accidents were registered in Germany in 2017 among 42 million workers compared to officially 26 million workers in Turkey.

There are now 21,894 people killed in workplace accidents in Turkey under the rule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) governments which have governed the country since 2002. However, the figures published by the Turkish Ministry of Labor are significantly lower.

According to İSİG statistics, 10 out of the 157 workers killed at workplaces in September were women, and another eight were children between the ages of four and fourteen. A total of nine workers killed were refugees or migrants from Afghanistan (6), Iran (1), Russia (1) and Syria (1).

The city with the most frequent “work-killings” last month is Gaziantep on the border with Syria. There have been eleven fatal accidents at work. According to official data, almost 326,000 refugees live in the province, most of them from Syria. More than half of them are underage.

In total, more than 3,5 million Syrian war refugees living in Turkey. Most have no residence permit and therefore no work permit. Although about 80,000 Syrians have a residence permit, only 6,000 of them have a work permit. As a result, many refugees work illegally and are not recorded, so there are hardly any figures for accidents at work that are fatal to the war refugees.

The children of many refugee families work under precarious conditions to support their families. In the textile workshops of Gaziantep, usually, five to ten-year-old children work for a daily salary of 5 TL, the equivalent of about 71 cents.

