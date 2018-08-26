At least 142 die, 860 injured in traffic accidents across Turkey during Eid al-Adha

At least 142 people have died and 860 people have been injured in traffic accidents as Turks took to the roads for a 9-day holiday, according to the reports in the Turkish media on Sunday.

The Eid al-Adha holiday, extended to 9 days this year, traditionally sees Turkish roads crowded with travelers, with the inevitable rise in the number of accidents.

This year was no exception, with at least 142 dead and 860 injured on the roads as of 18:00 pm on Sunday, the last day of the holiday, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper. The toll looks set to rise further as roads will remain busy with returning holidaymakers until late Sunday night.

According to the report, August 22 was the most deadly day of the holiday with 27 deaths in traffic accidents across the country and 119 injured.

About 10 thousand people die on the roads in Turkey each year, a fatality rate of 8,9 per 100 thousand inhabitants, slightly less than the overall European rate of 9,3.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!