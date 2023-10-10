Asylum applications from Turks in Germany see 102 pct rise in first 9 months 

There was a 102 percent increase in the number of asylum applications filed by Turkish citizens in Germany in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, Deutsche Welle (DW) Turkish service reported, citing the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

According to BAMF data, the most significant increase in asylum applications came from Turkish nationals, with the number of asylum applications from Turkish nationals expected to surpass 1 million by the end of the year.

Turks follow only Syrians and Afghans in the number of asylum applications filed in Germany.

Since a failed coup in 2016 that led to a widespread crackdown on dissent by the Turkish government, the number of Turkish nationals seeking asylum in Germany and other Western European countries has seen a marked increase.

An ongoing economic crisis in the country caused by skyrocketing inflation, which stands at close to 50 percent, and the constant depreciation of the Turkish lira is also prompting some Turks to seek ways to leave the country for a better life in Europe.Moreover, yet another victory by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose party has been ruling Turkey since 2002, in the May presidential election led to disappointment among his opponents, prompting many of them to reconsider living in the country.