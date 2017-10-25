Arton Capital’s ranking shows Turkish passport loses more power in 2017

Turkey’s passport has lost more prestige and power in 2017 under the rule of autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as it ranked 44th with score of 104, that is two notches worse than its rank in 2016 among the 193 countries, according to the ‘Global Passport Power Rank 2017‘ by financial advisory firm Arton Capital.

Singapore has become the world’s ‘most powerful’ passport with a score of 159, according to a global ranking topped for the first time by an Asian country.

Historically, the top 10 most powerful passports in the world were mostly European, with Germany having the lead for the past two years. Since early 2017, the number one position was shared with Singapore, which was steadily going up. According to the survey Germany is ranked second, followed by Sweden and South Korea in third place.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort and rank the world’s passports. The index ranks national passports by the cross-border access they bring, assigning a “visa-free score” according to the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free or with visa on arrival.

