Architects chamber executives get suspended sentences due to award to Kurdish TV

A Turkish court has handed down a suspended sentence to six executives of an architects chamber in Ankara on conviction of disseminating terrorist propaganda due to an award they granted to a Kurdish TV station, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Artı Gerçek news website.

The six executives of the Chamber of Architects of Turkey including its chairperson Tezcan Karakuş Candan were indicted on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda due to an award granted to JIN TV, a women’s TV station that broadcasts in Kurdish as well as several other languages including Turkish and Arabic.

The award was given to JIN TV in 2021 in the field of international television journalism.

It was not clear for which terrorist organization the chamber is alleged to have spread propaganda, but Kurdish news outlets in Turkey are frequently accused of affiliation with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community.

JIN TV, established in 2020 by the Newa Women’s Foundation, employs women in all stages of production and focuses primarily on problems faced by women.