Another municipality in Turkey is accused of mass killing of stray dogs

Ankara’s Altındağ district municipality, controlled by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is under fire following allegations of the mass killings of stray dogs, just days after similar accusations surfaced against the Niğde municipality in central Anatolia, also run by the AKP, Turkish Minute reported.

Activists discovered numerous dog carcasses in a fenced-off area, with some dogs reportedly buried in mass graves and others discarded in plastic bags.

URGENT: Dog Massacre Ordered by the Turkish Government!

In Altındağ, Ankara, stray dogs are being killed by government orders. This massacre must end now! #Turkey #AltindağdaKatliamVar #YasaDeğilCinayet @animalsavemvmt #istifaEt pic.twitter.com/asAz5foWWl — 𝓼 (@senihabyrktr) August 9, 2024 The gruesome discovery was made by animal rights advocates who reported the incident to the authorities, prompting an outcry on social media. The activists who documented the scene claimed that many of the dogs appeared to have been killed and hastily buried.

In response to the allegations, the Altındağ Municipality denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the area in question is an animal cemetery designated for animals that died naturally, were involved in traffic accidents or succumbed to infections. The municipality described reports of a “massacre” as “completely baseless.”



According to the municipality statement, the site spans 5,000 square meters and is used for burying animals that have died within the municipality’s boundaries, including livestock from nearby villages. The statement also mentioned that the cemetery is used for disposing of animal remains from slaughtering activities, adding that the municipality collects an average of 20-25 deceased animals weekly, which are buried in accordance with health and hygiene regulations.



The allegations come amid growing controversy over a new law in Turkey that critics claim paves the way for the mass euthanasia of stray dogs. The law, which was passed by parliament and signed into force by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week, allows municipalities to euthanize stray dogs deemed aggressive or ill. The legislation, which also mandates improvements to animal shelters by 2028, has sparked widespread protests from animal rights groups, who argue that it will lead to the unnecessary killing of healthy dogs.

Proud members of Turkey’s ruling party 👇who just passed stray dog bill that will lead to mass killing of animals. They are despots who have zero respect for life. They plunder nature, exploit poverty, abuse religion, let women get killed, children get raped- all to stay in power https://t.co/e4flcM6IRU — Gönül Tol (@gonultol) July 30, 2024

Before the Altındağ Municipality issued its statement, the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, which is responsible for the greater Ankara area, distanced itself from the incident. It clarified that the shelter in question was not under its jurisdiction and promised to monitor the situation closely.

The controversy surrounding the new law and the recent discoveries of dog carcasses in Niğde and Altındağ have intensified the debate over how Turkey should address its stray dog population, estimated at 4 million. Animal rights activists continue to call for mass sterilization efforts rather than euthanasia to control the stray dog population, warning that the current approach could lead to further abuse.