Another municipality in Turkey is accused of mass killing of stray dogs

Ankara’s Altındağ district municipality, controlled by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is under fire following allegations of the mass killings of stray dogs, just days after similar accusations surfaced against the Niğde municipality in central Anatolia, also run by the AKP, Turkish Minute reported.
Activists discovered numerous dog carcasses in a fenced-off area, with some dogs reportedly buried in mass graves and others discarded in plastic bags.
Before the Altındağ Municipality issued its statement, the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, which is responsible for the greater Ankara area, distanced itself from the incident. It clarified that the shelter in question was not under its jurisdiction and promised to monitor the situation closely.
The controversy surrounding the new law and the recent discoveries of dog carcasses in Niğde and Altındağ have intensified the debate over how Turkey should address its stray dog population, estimated at 4 million. Animal rights activists continue to call for mass sterilization efforts rather than euthanasia to control the stray dog population, warning that the current approach could lead to further abuse.