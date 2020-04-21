Another gruesome case of recidivism after Corona amnesty, released prisoner battered her daughter to death

A man, who was imprisoned because he had stabbed his wife one year ago, committed a terrible murder after his release from prison with a recently enacted amnesty, DHA reported.

Müslüm Aslan, 33, who was imprisoned one year ago because he had stabbed his wife Rukiye Aslan with whom he had argued was released following an amnesty enacted on 15 April aimed at preventing spread of Coronavirus to Turkey’s overcrowded prisons.

Aslan took his 3 children from his wife’s parents’ house and returned to his house. He beat his eldest daughter Ceylan, aged 9, with hose. Leaving his battered daughter motionless on the floor, he called police and denounced himself. He then took his other children Yusuf İlker (7) and Bünyamin (5) to her wife, who had filed a lawsuit to divorce him and lived in her parents’ house.

The police, arriving at the man’s house after the call sent the child to hospital with an ambulance, while capturing the fleeing father in a park and detaining him. Müslüm Aslan, who was transferred to court after his interrogation, was arrested and sent to prison.

Meanwhile, it was determined in the examination made at house that Müslüm Aslan cut a curtain with splashed blood marks of his daughter after the incident and burned it in a stove.

Ceylan, who was seriously injured by the hose-beating and got treatment in an intensive care unit, could not be saved despite the efforts of the doctors. The corpse was sent to Forensic Medicine for autopsy.

Rukiye Aslan, continuing to live in her father’s house with her remaining two children after her daughter’s death, stated that she had constantly been treated violently by her husband Müslüm Aslan during their entire marriage, for which she filed for divorce. “Last month, in Ramadan, he cut my throat with scissors and beat me. I took my children and came to my father’s house. I hardly survived it. I filed for divorce and a complaint. The police then captured Müslüm and put him in prison. After his release he said to me, ‘Let’s settle our problems down and reconciliate’, but I rejected,” the woman said.

According to Rukiye Aslan, her husband wanted to take the children with him for a few days after leaving the prison. “I let him take the children because he is, after all, their father. But when I asked him to send them back, he filibustered. He used violence against my children all the time. He hung my elder daughter from her arms to wall, then battered her with a hose. Leaving Ceylan in blood on the floor, he left my 2 sons in front of our house by taxi and ran away. My daughter is dead. I want this murder to be punished heavily for what he has done,” she said.

Müslüm Aslan is one of the tens of thousands of prisoners released from prison following an amnesty bill enacted by the Turkish government to curb the spread of coronavirus to the country’s overcrowded prisons.

The amnesty bill which provided early parole and house arrest possibilities for a broad range of offenders, yet excluded political prisoners, among whom tens of thousands of journalists, lawyers, politicians, academics, human right defenders and civil servants indicted or convicted under the country’s controversial and broadly interpreted anti-terrorism laws was harshly criticized.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!