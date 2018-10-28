The incredible story of 2 Turkish families who fled persecution via the Evros River to Greece

By Mahir Korulu – Athens

“We were on a beat up dingy when we were crossing the Evros River for nearly 20 minutes at night. When I suddenly realized that we were on our way to hitting the brush between two small islets, I said, “Are we going to die like the mother and her three children who drowned seven days ago?’”

Kürşad Alçı, a 41-year-old math teacher, left Turkey for Greece by crossing the Evros River together with his wife and colleague, 39-year-old physics teacher Sabahat and their daughters Melahat (9) and Saadet (7) at 01:00 a.m. on July 27, 2018. After their boat capsized, they endured an ordeal for three nights, helpless and without food, waiting to be rescued on a small islet on the river that demarcates the Turkish-Greek border.

Their risky endeavor took place only one week after a tragic incident in which Hatice Akçabay and her three young children drowned when their boat capsized in the Evros.

When Kürşad Alçı and his companions embarked on a boat on the same route, the desperate plea of Murat Akçabay, who in a video message called for help in locating his missing wife and children after the boat incident, was vivid in their minds. “We felt the very recent tragedy deep in our hearts, on our boat,” Kürşad Alçı said.

“l watched the video of Murat Akçabay, saw his tears for his wife and children. There was absolutely no guarantee that would not go through a similar tragedy, an accident. I even considered giving up well before the journey,” he said, recalling the moments leading up to his fateful river-crossing. “But,” he said, elaborating on why he kept going, “I thought about my daughters’ future. Freedom was something that we desperately needed, like bread and water.”

The Alçı couple was dismissed by government decrees without due process during a state of emergency imposed in the aftermath of a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Kürşad Alçı was the owner of the Doğru Cevap (Right Answer) Private Education Center, an institution that offered additional courses to students preparing for college entrance exams. The facility was among the more than 1,000 educational institutions that had been shut down by the government.

He does not deny his affiliation with the Gülen movement, which was accused by the government of orchestrating the 2016 coup. “I went to the police station after I learned that the police raided my apartment, assuming there the rule of law still existed in the country. I was detained and spent 10 days in detention, including two days in solitary confinement,” Kürşad Alçı said.

“They tried to extract a false statement and testimony from me. They pushed me to give names, call my friends terrorists and sign forged papers and documents,” he said.

“I was interrogated under psychological pressure, threat and intimidation. Police officers threatened me with these words: You and your wife will get 30 years in prison without parole,” he stated, reliving the horror of the police interrogation. Still, he noted, he was lucky to be released on under judicial probation.

The post-coup crackdown threw the family into poverty almost overnight, plunging them into extreme economic hardship. “I worked as a taxi driver to put bread on the table, carrying things and such. I tutored for some time,” he said, recalling the ordeal he had faced.

Since June 2018, many lawsuits and cases were opened against him, with prosecutors demanding a 15-year prison sentence. He surmised that the chance of a fair trial was nonexistent. At that point, Kürşad Alçı said, he contacted a people smuggler in July.

Since their passports had been revoked by the Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the only route to Europe was illegal and dangerous, through the Evros River, which forms the boundary between Turkey and Greece.

Well aware of the odds facing them, his wife Sabahat Alçı contends that it was a difficult decision to make an illegal journey across the Evros to Europe.

“I was stuck between two thoughts,” she said. “I was quite anxious when I imagined my children on a boat. On the other hand, my husband and I were going to be jailed and our children had nowhere else to go. We could not have taken that risk,” she added, recalling her dilemma.

“Despite the fear,” she noted, “I felt peace and hope. I believed we would cross the border without incident. I only realized how horrific the river was when I encountered it.”

Kurşad Alçı and his family got on a boat to start a new life in Europe. “We consider ourselves patriots, we cried on each step of our journey. We kept some Turkish lira as a memento. We had never done anything illegal before that journey,” he said.

Their fates converged with that of another family when they met a Turkish couple there, 27-year-old Neriman(*) and her 29-year-old husband Engin, two mathematics teachers who worked at private schools affiliated with the Gülen movement. Their schools were also shut down after the coup attempt and they had become unemployed.

While helping her family moving furniture, Neriman was detained by police and was jailed after a week of detention in the northwestern province of Bolu on the charge of membership in a “terrorist organization.”

A detention warrant was issued for Engin, who went into hiding. Due to the detention warrant, he was unable to visit his wife while she was in jail. The couple, who had been married for three years, were unable to see each other for 16 months. “I called her when she was in jail introducing myself as her brother so I could hear her voice,” Engin said.

Neriman was sentenced to seven years, nine months and 22 days in prison. Considering time served in prison, the court ruled for her release and suspended the rest of her sentence. “When I got out of prison, the sky was wider than I previously thought. I couldn’t feel that I was free. Just indefinable feelings,” she says.

Though she was free, a possible three-and-a-half-year prison sentence loomed large for her as she awaited the supreme court’s decision to her appeal. The couple, who was soon expecting a baby, decided that they had no chance of living in the country as free people. After weeks of deliberation, they decided to leave Turkey through whatever means possible. “We were afraid and anxious, but we were ready. We just carried out our decision to get on a boat,” Neriman says.

Fighting for survival on a small islet

The two families paid 10,000 euros to a smuggler to get them across the border on a boat. They were on the boat from the north to the south on Evros River for approximately 20 minutes when their boat hit a brushwood and collapsed. They all fell into the water. Sabahat Alçı says she caught her daughter’s eyes and thought for the moment that they were going to die. Luckily they were near a small islet whereupon they set their foot.

Kurşad Alçı, after feeling his feet on the ground under the water, gave his younger daughter to the smuggler and he pulled his elder daughter to the islet. Sabahat Alçı could only hold a piece of land after having some horrific moments before she stepped.

“We were all shocked, we thought we were going to die,” Kürşad Alçı said and added that “We were all wet and shivering. Waters rose several feet. We spent that night without blinking an eye. We tried to make our kids sleep and prevent them from screaming or crying to hide ourselves from the Turkish soldiers. Hiding there, we tried to inform our friends but our phones were wet and not operating. My mobile phone was also running out of battery. I sent our location to a friend.”

The level of the water in Evros River was far beyond expectations of Engin. “I scared to see that level of waters. It was dark at night, we had the fear of being caught. We were not swimmers. The boat was not safe and functioning,” he said.

“We were hand in hand with my husband when our boat was capsized and we sank into the waters,” Neriman adds.

“I never left her hand, neither in the boat nor in the river,” Engin interrupts. “Her family warned me not to leave her hand no matter what happens just before we left Turkey. And I never left.”

The smuggler left the families “to find a boat” but he never turned back. They had no drinkable water with them and they only let the kids eat their last food: Some snacks, hazelnut, walnut, and crackers.

They were all alone on the islet and with the fear of being caught by the Turkish soldiers, they walked to the edge of the islet turning their faces to the Greek side. “It was the second day that we heard of some Greek soldiers were speaking from a distance. I opened my phone and yeah, it worked for a couple of minutes. I spoke to my brother and he told me that our situation was covered by media and help was on the way. But after hours and hours, no one came,” Kürşad says.

They were trying to find a solution to save their lives when they realized that a Turkish fisherman with a motorboat was sailing on the river. Kürşad Alçı narrated those moments such as: “We, four adults including a pregnant woman, and two girls asked for help from him. He asked 10.000 euros to take us to his boat. When we said it was impossible, his answer was quite simple: Then let Turkish soldiers take you. We agreed to pay 5,000 euros to reach the Greek side.”

Then, they had realized that it was not the Greek side but another islet on Evros River, only after they walked a few minutes on the islet. They had shouted for help. It was the third day that three Greek police came near the border to say they would bring some help.

Sabahat Alçı said that “We pinned our hope upon anyone that we encountered but nobody came back.”

Greek soldiers watched them with binoculars. A 55-year old-soldier, whom Kürşad Alçı thinks was the commander, told them by getting closer that due to border problems with Turkey, they couldn’t help the families. When he recommended asking for help from Turkish officials. Kürşad Alçı had shown his daughters and shouted “We are dying. This woman is 5 month-old pregnant. We have been on Evros for three days without food and drink.”

Felt moved by the plight of the families, a soldier underlined that he was also a father, displaying a vivid sense of empathy. “He turned back,” Kürşad Alçı said, “And brought us some bottles of water. He also tried to throw food, but he seemingly felt disappointed when it fell down to the water. We again insisted that we were dying day by day.” He then pledged to bring help until the next day.

“We spent another night on Evros. It rained a lot and we had nothing for cover. We all sat down side by side and cried a lot,” told Kürşad Alçı, recalling the moments of despair.

He had collected some bushes to build a fire to dry their clothes. He also told that he took some water from the river and boiled it in the fire. After filtering it through a headscarf, they drank it.

Kürşad Alçı explained how their four days of hardship ended on the 30th of July:

“On the fourth day, we desperately called out to the Turkish side. We were dying and no one was going to be able to find us. My kids, fell loosely, were dying in my arms and I could do nothing. My wife did not get a wink of sleep for four days. We restarted shouting in the morning. It was around 11 a.m. that the Greek soldiers came back. They gave us some food, canned chicken, underlined that it was not a pork as they knew that we did not eat it due to Islamic rules. They sent us all the food and water in a washtub.”

He said that one of the soldiers tied up a rope between them and a tree on the land. He asked them whether they would cross. They, he said, did not answer positively. ‘We don’t know, we have to leave.’ After a while, however, realizing the confusion of the families, one of the soldiers made a hand gesture implying to cross over. “I held the rope and crossed to check whether the rope was strong enough. I took my elder daughter on my lap and I warned her not to unlock my neck whatever happens. I traversed everyone one by one. I came and went many times also to get our bags,” Kürşad Alçı explained.

When they stepped on the Greek soil, it was a moment of tremendous joy, a huge sense of relief, a celebration and a tribute to God for the final salvation it delivered. “We thanked God that I, my wife and my daughters were alive and we are all together. We were hopeless and helpless. It was kind of a miracle to be in safe again.”

Then they walked toward the soldiers’ checkpoint. Greek soldiers welcomed them and served water, toast bread and some chocolates together with some clean clothes as they lost some of their bags in the river. They told them not to worry.

Sabahat Alçı told that she saw for the first time that her husband Kürşad burst into tears. “I understood during those days what desperation meant,” she adds.

For 7-year-old Melahat Alçı, their journey was not an entertaining one but she was not frightened either. For 9-year-old Saadet Alçı, on the other hand, it was frightening to leave her little sister back on the island. Their father said she requested from him to carry her sister before herself and cried with the fear of they were abandoning her. Saadet Alçı said that she liked Greek soldiers and would like to appreciate their help by saying “Thank you” in English.

Alçı Family is now in Sweden. Melahat and Saadet have started to go to school. Kürşad Alçı contends that freedom is great. Despite missing his country, the freedom offsets all given that he is with his family, healthy and safe. He even is not bothered with economic hardships.

But one thing captures his memory, never leaves him. The image of a Turkish fisherman asking for 10,000 euros for help still haunts him. This is not, he notes, about the amount of money. “He intended to leave a pregnant woman and two girls dead out there. His heartless state, brutal indifference ruins me. I can never forget his face. I hope we meet someday to spit in his face.”

Neriman preferred to die to be captured by the Turkish police. The idea of going back to prison with her baby was unacceptable and more difficult than the death on Evros River.

After the young couple managed to leave the river behind, Neriman said it was beyond description to express her joy when they set foot on the land on the Greek side. “To avoid arrest and to be free was indefinable. If we tell our story to our unborn child when he grows up, he will most probably be listening to our story as a fiction. It will be very hard for him to believe what we experienced.”

(*) Engin and Neriman are pseudonyms on their demand, to conceal the identities of the young couple who left Greece for a Western European country.

