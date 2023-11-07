Amid controversy surrounding state-run dorms in Turkey, 140 students treated for illness from dormitory food

In the midst of student demonstrations protesting poor living conditions in state-run dormitories, 140 university students were taken to a hospital for food poisoning in a dormitory in Yalova province, the Kronos news website reported.

The students complained of nausea and diarrhea, and most received out-patient treatment, while a few were admitted. The Yalova Governor’s Office issued a statement saying an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

State-run dorms and the Turkish Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK) have come under fire for poor or dangerous living conditions after a female student died in a tragic elevator accident on October 26.

Zeren Ertaş died on Thursday after the elevator in the Güzelhisar dormitory in Aydın, in which 16 people were riding, fell from the upper floors. Ertaş reportedly got stuck and died while trying to get out of the elevator.

Following the incident nine more elevator accidents have been reported in the last 10 days, and students in various provinces staged demonstrations to protest negligent dorm management and the KYK.

While authorities have claimed that all necessary maintenance work has been carried out, activists have called for proper inspections and decent living conditions for students.