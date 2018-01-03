About 200 Turkish people detained as trying to flee to Greece in Muğla in 2017

Turkish government detained 198 people in Muğla province and neighbouring districts over their alleged links to the Gülen movement as they were trying to flee from Turkey to Greece in 2017.

According to a report by state-run Anadolu news agency, 198 Turkish nationals were held by Turkish Coast Guards, police and gendarmerie forces in the year who too were trying to escape to Europe using illegal routes. A source said intense measures against illegal migration throughout the Aegean would continue in 2018.

Bodrum, an Aegean resort in southwestern Muğla province, is being patrolled day and night by security units as it is one of the closest links to the Greek island of Kos.

Meanwhile, Turkish border troops detained a person, H.P., near the Pazarkule border crossing in the Edirne province on Wednesday as he was trying to pass Greek border illegally. It was reported that Turkish government has issued a detention warrant for him over his alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Also on Tuesday, at least 7 people were detained ın Edirne province over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. It was reported that 7 people were apprehended in a vehicle near northwestern Edirne province’s Havsa district by anti-trafficking teams.

Many people tried to escape Turkey under the rule autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan via illegal ways as Turkish government cancelled their passports like thousands of others.