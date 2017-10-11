A sick Kurdish prisoner says they are subjected to inhumane practices in Turkish prison

Hasan Aşa, a sick prisoner in need of urgent treatment in Diyarbakır Type D Closed Prison on remand for 3 years, has sent letter on rights violations in the prison and stated that “I am under life threatening danger if I don’t receive dialysis 3 days a week. But I am not allowed to go to the hospital.”

Writing that the derogatory and inhumane search practices against arrestees continue in the Diyarbakır Type D Closed Prison, 44-year-old Aşa stated that “Recently, rights violations are on the rise as a reflection of the AKP-MHP fascist dictatorship’s policies of war. For the last two months, prisoners are subjected to derogatory and inhumane search practices on their way to the court and hospitals.”

“Those who don’t comply are taken to court by force, while sick prisoners can’t visit the hospital,” said Aşa and told his own experiences of ill-treatment: “On September 9, 2017, in order to go to a hospital, I went to the prisoner receiving unit and passed through the guards’ search and the X-Ray machine but was prevented from visiting the hospital because I didn’t accept the derogatory and inhumane practices imposed by the military personnel.”

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency, Aşa continued to write that “I have been in prison for 3 years. For the last 9 months, I am in need of hemodialysis treatment. I have a medical board report that states the full body loss of function is at 90 percent, and that I am under life threatening danger if I don’t receive dialysis 3 days a week. But I am not allowed to go to the hospital.”

Aşa had reportedly been arrested on July 11, 2014 with accusation of making “terrorist propaganda” on the ground of he attended the rallies of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP). A Turkish court has given a him total of 13 years and 5 months in prison for 6 separate cases.

