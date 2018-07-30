76-year-old Kurdish woman to remain in Turkish prison despite deteriorating health

Tarsus State Hospital of Turkey has reportedly issued a scandalous report for 76-year-old Kurdish woman jailed in the district, arguing that there is no danger to the seriously ill prisoner despite the health of 76-year-old Sisê Bingöl is deteriorating day by day.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), the elderly woman suffers from heart, liver and kidney problems, is diabetic and has a too high blood pressure. While Muş State Hospital had issued a report stating that she cannot stay in prison, the old woman was referred to Tarsus State Hospital which reportedly prepared a report arguing that her medical condition is convenient to remain in prison.

Bingöl’s lawyer Gülşen Özbek protested against the report which she said is incompatible with medical ethics. She said they will resort to necessary legal actions to ensure her release from jail.

Sisê Bingöl was arrested in Muş province in April 2016 and released from prison after 2,5 months for health reasons. One year later, she was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for allegedly supporting a terrorist group and imprisoned again. She is currently held in the women’s prison in Tarsus district of Mersin province.

