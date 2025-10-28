6 arrested in probe into İstanbul Municipality’s digital platforms

Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality over its digital platforms “İstanbul Senin” (İstanbul Is Yours) and “İBB Hanem,” Turkish Minute reported.

Fifteen suspects were initially detained in the investigation last Friday, which prosecutors have linked to a separate “espionage” investigation launched into jailed İstanbul Mayor and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate for the 2028 presidential election Ekrem İmamoğlu, his former campaign director Necati Özkan, who was also arrested in March along with İmamoğlu, and journalist Merdan Yanardağ.

According to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation is related to alleged irregularities in the municipality’s data systems. The prosecutors claim that the “İmamoğlu profit-driven criminal organization” leaked the personal and location data of millions of users of the “İstanbul Senin” app to two foreign countries and offered more user data for sale on the dark web.

The municipality has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

After the suspects testified to prosecutors at the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, six were arrested by a criminal court of peace, while nine were released under judicial supervision.

The probe also targets businessman Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, who is reportedly being sought by authorities. Two other suspects allegedly linked to his companies were detained on accusations of issuing fake invoices.

Launched in November 2021, the “İstanbul Senin” app was designed to provide residents with easier access to municipal services, including transportation, cultural events, social assistance and administrative transactions.

Meanwhile, a criminal court in İstanbul issued an arrest order for İmamoğlu, Özkan and Yanardağ on charges of political espionage on Sunday.

The 54-year-old politician was first arrested in March in a corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, marking the start of his prolonged imprisonment.

Government critics and opposition figures have condemned the successive charges as attempts to sideline President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s most powerful political rival ahead of the next national vote.