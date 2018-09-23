5-year-old hit by Turkish police vehicle in İdil dies

A child who was hit by a Turkish police vehicle in the İdil district of Şırnak province has died nine months after the accident, according to a report by the pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) on Sunday.

The report said 5-year-old Onur Özalp was hit by an armored police vehicle while he was playing outside the family home in İdil on December 18, 2017.

The child was seriously injured and taken to Batman State Hospital. After a short stay, he was discharged from the hospital, dependent on devices to sustain him since then, and passed away Sunday morning. Özalp will be laid to rest in idil.

Some of the fatal armored vehicle incidents in the last 3 years in Turkey are as follows:

Mustafa Duman: Killed in Van at the age of 17 on August 30, 2016.

Naciye Özdemir: Killed in Dersim at the age of 71 on September 6, 2016

Aydın Tümen, Serhat Buldan, Rahmi Sefalı, Nejdet İşözü: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari, on October 8, 2016.

Hakan Sarak: Killed on October 24, 2016, at the age of 5.

Berfin Dilek: Killed in Dargeçit, Mardin, at the age of 7 on February 9, 2017.

Kerem Aslan: Killed on the Siirt-Batman road at the age of 34 on March 4, 2017.

Okan İnce, Bahadır Beyazlıoğlu and a person who could not be identified: Killed on March 21, 2017.

Hatun Elhuman: Killed at the age of 55 on April 27, 2017.

Sami Uçan: Killed on April 28, 2017.

Furkan Yıldırım (6), Mehmet Yıldırım (7): Killed in Şırnak on May, 4, 2017.

Pakize Hazar: Killed in Lice, Diyarbakır, at the age of 70 on June 14, 2017.

Mahmut Öner (74), Mevlüt Dağtaş (64), Abdülhamit Dağtaş (63), Fikri Demirbaş (53), Zeynep Demirbaş: Killed in Lice, Diyarbakır, in June 2017.

Remzi Menteşe and a child who could not be identified: Killed on the Diyarbakır-Bingöl road on June 19, 2017.

Sürmi İnce: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari, at the age of 55 on July 18, 2017.

Taha Kılıç: Killed in Van at the age of 4 on July 24, 2017.

Raşid Oso: Killed in Okmeydanı, İstanbul, at the age of 7 in August 2017.

Gülten Yaraşlı: Killed on the Hizan-Tatvan road in Van at the age of 55 on October 19, 2017.

Felek Batur: Killed in Çal, Siirt, at the age of 6 on October 19, 2017.

Ali Sezer (92): Died after he was hit by an armored police vehicle in the eastern province of Tunceli in June 2018.

