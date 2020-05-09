44 inmates in İstanbul’s Silivri Prison test positive for COVID-19

Forty-four inmates in İstanbul’s Silivri Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the chief public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday, the Gazete Duvar news website reported.

Two of the inmates were taken to a hospital, while remainder have been quarantined inside the prison campus.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the overall health of the inmates was good and their treatment ongoing.

On April 28 Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül announced that 120 inmates had contracted the coronavirus. (turkishminute.com/)

