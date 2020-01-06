36-year-old woman with a rare genetic disorder held in prison for 6 months on terror, coup charges

Seynur Özdemir, a 36-year-old Turkish woman who suffers from Gardner’s Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, has been held in a Turkish prison for over over six months on terror, coup charges, the Bold medya reported.

According to the report, on Özdemir’s leg, calf to thigh, is a 32-cm cancerous tumor. The purge-victim woman had spent some five months in an Antalya prison until she was transfered to Ankara’s Sincan prison some three weeks ago.

Gardner’s syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes abnormal tissue growth, development of extra teeth bony tumors on the skull and other bones cysts under the skin. As there is no known cure for Gardner Syndrome, treatments often focus on alleviating symptoms and reducing risk of cancer.

The purge-victim woman is accused of having links to Turkey’s Gülen group, which is accused of masterminding a coup attempt in 2016. The group denies any involvement.

Many people died in Turkish prison over the past three years. According to a report compiled by Turkey Purge editors, at least of 58 individuals, among which are police officers, prosecutors and teachers, have been found dead in Turkish prisons since a failed coup attempt on July 15,2016, causing serious concern about the fate of thousands of civilians who have been kept in jail in very poor conditions across the country.

