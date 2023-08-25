334 migrants arrive on Greek islands off Turkish coast in last 3 days: report

More than 300 migrants have arrived on Greek islands close to the Turkish coast in the past three days, The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the Greek coast guard.

Greek authorities found 107 people on Thursday on the Greek islands, while 109 arrived on Wednesday and 118 on Tuesday, The AP said.

“More than 14,000 people have reached Greece by land and sea so far this year,” The AP reported, citing the UN figures.

Most recently, the burnt bodies of 19 people believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border were found in area of northeastern Greece where wildfires have raged for days.

While migration numbers into Greece from Turkey have dropped in recent years as a result of strict border controls and deals with Ankara, Greece is a major entry point to the EU for Asians and Africans fleeing conflict or poverty, who mostly leave Turkey in unseaworthy boats.

Stronger patrols by Greek authorities, assisted by the EU border agency, have restricted flows in recent years after nearly a million people made the journey in 2015. Greece, however, remains a front-line country for migration to Europe.