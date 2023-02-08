3 dead after migrant boat hits rocks off Greek island of Lesbos: report

Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy carrying them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, The Associated Press reported, citing the Greek authorities.

None of the people in the dinghy had been given life jackets, according to the AP.

The tragedy occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying 42 migrants from Turkey sank off the Greek island of Leros.

A fisherman raised the alarm on Sunday after discovering the lifeless body of the woman floating at sea. Survivors were rescued, including six children and two adults who were transferred to hospital in Leros, but doctors were unable to revive four of the children hospitalized, Agence France-Presse earlier reported.

The dead woman was around 20 years old, and all the migrants aboard were from Africa.

The number of migrants requiring rescue has risen as more attempt to reach Greece from Turkish shores on shoddy and overcrowded vessels despite the rough winter seas.

In December a 2-month-old baby died after a shipwreck off Lesbos.

A total of 2,246 people fleeing wars and poverty are known to have lost their lives in the eastern Mediterranean since 2014, according to statistics from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).